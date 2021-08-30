PODCAST: QB 101 with Ryan Clement

LARAMIE -- When you have a former Division-I quarterback down the street -- especially one that played at "The U" -- you take full advantage, right?

That's exactly what we did today.

Ryan Clement, former University of Miami signal caller from 1994-97, dropped by the studio to discuss the big news out of Laramie today -- Sean Chambers, for the third straight year, is the Cowboys starting quarterback.

12 Oct 1996: Quarterback Ryan Clement of the Miami Hurricanes passes the ball during a game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. Florida State won the game 34-16. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Hear what Clement had to say about Chambers, Levi Williams and what he wants to see from Wyoming's "CEO's of the offense" when Montana State pays a visit to 7,200 Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Before Clement was throwing 43 touchdowns and for more than 6,000 yards on South Beach, he was born in Laramie and lived in Cheyenne until he was 10 years old. He attended Mullen High School in the Denver area and became one of the most sought-after QB recruits in the country with the likes of Peyton Manning.

Clement made recruiting visits to Tennessee, Florida, Colorado and Notre Dame. Yes, he says, Joe Tiller was very much interested in his services at UW. Clement thought long and hard about Laramie, too, before eventually signing with the Hurricanes.

