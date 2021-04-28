PODCAST: What do you want to see during UW’s spring game?

CHEYENNE -- In this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast we asked this simple question: What do you want to see in Wyoming's May 8 spring game inside War Memorial Stadium?

I won't blow the details here, you'll have to listen for yourself.

Get our free mobile app

But seriously, what things are you looking for when you watch the Cowboys take the field? Let us know in the comments.

Here we are on San Antonio's famed River Walk. Pat O'Brien (from left), Trent Vonburg, Cody Tucker, Fennis Dembo, Kyle Sedar and Todd Williams.

Kyle Sedar joined me this week. We chatted about our recent road trip to Texas where we spent a day with the greatest player in Wyoming basketball history, Fennis Dembo. The Dazzling Dude himself disagrees with the statement above. He gives that nod to the inventor of the jump shot -- and national champion -- Kenny Sailors.

By the way, if you missed our initial story on Dembo -- the feature we launched this very site with on June 1, 2019 -- you can find that right HERE.

We think you'll enjoy that segment.

We also chatted about the upcoming NFL Draft and a reason, as a UW fan, you might want to pay attention, especially early on. A former Cowboy great has a son who is expected to get the call quickly Thursday night.

We also answered some fan questions. You may have noticed, we did a Facebook Live Wednesday as we recorded this week's episode. Thought we'd show you behind-the-scenes a bit. I don't know about you, but despite the unpleasant appearances of most guys you just listen to, it's always nice to put a face -- or two -- to the names and voices.

Our hopes are that in the near future we can make this podcast much more interactive and also bring a video element to the table. That's well above my paygrade, but I think it's possible.

You can find this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast right HERE. If you have missed any of our shows, just click right HERE.

Do you have our free app yet? We are the only outlet that covers the Cowboys who has one. Find that right HERE. Make sure to turn on your notifications and you will be the first to know anytime a podcast or new story drops.

You can also receive our newsletter right in your inbox. Click HERE.

Want to advertise with us? We get the word out to the masses. You can find that info right HERE.

Did you know you can listen to Wyoming Cowboys football and men's basketball games on our app? Now you do. Click right HERE. I've also heard a rumor that we will be carrying Buffalo Bills games this fall. Once we get that link, you'll know it.