Police In Rock Springs Investigating Series Of Gunshot Incidents

Police in Rock Springs are investigating series of reports of gunshots in the city over the past two weeks.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. So far there are no known shootings of people, but at least two buildings have been hit, with at least four reports of people hearing gunshots being reported.

The buildings are Taco Time on Elk Street and the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on N Street.

Anyone who may have information on the shots fired is being asked to contact Detective Jones at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the police Facebook page in reference to case R21-11360.