The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 38-year-old man on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and other felony sex charges.

Jessie Lee Gentry is described as standing 5'10 and weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page includes the following information:

