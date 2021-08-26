Poll: Should Wyoming Ban Requiring Employee COVID Shots?

Montana recently became the first state to ban employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Should Wyoming do the same?

Supporters of such measures argue that such decisions should be a personal choice, that that requiring people to get shots they may not agree with is an infringement on personal freedom and the rights of adults to make their own medical decisions.

But opponents say it's important to get as many people as possible vaccinated against the coronavirus as the number of cases across the country surges with the arrival of the new Delta variant.

Some opponents of laws such as that passed by Montana say that it's not unreasonable to require employees in sensitive industries, such as healthcare or food service, to be vaccinated to protect the public.

Wyoming, by the way, has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country according to numerous reports.

So what do you think? Should Wyoming ban employers from requiring COVID-19 shots for all employees? Take our poll and give us your opinion.