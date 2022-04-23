Polling Places, Precincts Anounced For Laramie Voting
The City of Laramie has announced details of voting for this year's primary and City Council voting.
Three seats are up in this year's city council balloting, one each in Wards One, Two, and Three. All of the elections are for four-year terms.
The City Council elections are non-partisan, meaning people do not formally affiliate with and are not nominated by a political party such as the Republicans, Democrats, or Libertarians.
Wyoming's Primary election is on August 16. In that election, the state's Republicans and Democrats will choose their nominees for elections ranging from local races across the state such as county commission and sheriff to statewide contests for offices such as the state's lone representative in Congress and Governor of Wyoming.
People must register with a party to vote in a party primary, but voters can change their registration at any time.
Below are some graphics released by the city pertaining to this year's balloting: