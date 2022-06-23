Popular Indian Food Truck Announces Date to Come Back to Laramie

This week, there were a couple different popular restaurants that announced they would be temporarily closing for the time being. While it's disappointing they can't be available, there is a huge bright spot in the form of one popular Indian food truck that is coming back to Laramie right away!

In fact, this particular food truck is so popular in Laramie, last year is was named by 'Parade' on their list of 'The Very Best Food Trucks Across the U.S. You Won't Want to Miss'. In case you haven't guessed it already, this Indian food truck is Curry Time. They announced on their social media pages that they will be coming back to Laramie on Friday, June 24th right in time for the first Friday of the Downtown Farmers Market at the Train Depot in Laramie.

Not only is Curry Time coming back to Laramie on Friday, but with a special Thali too? If you need me, I think I'll be in their food truck line all day Friday.

Curry Time is a popular fan favorite given that is was Wyoming's first Indian food truck. They typically keep their menu updated weekly along with their locations on their social media pages on both Facebook and Instagram, so be sure to give them a follow. You can keep up with their social handle, @currytimelaramie.

Keep an eye out for Curry Time in and around Laramie as they are definitely a spot you don't want to miss! After all, they were named as 'The Very Best Food Trucks Across the U.S. You Won't Want to Miss'.

