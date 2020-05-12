Proof that Jackson Residents Now Employing Moose for Security

It appears that Jackson residents are trying something new when it comes to home security. There's a new photo showing that at least one home is being guarded by moose.

Thanks to the Teton County Sheriff's Department for this light-hearted picture share near a Jackson home.

I noticed on comment from a guy who theorized that this home might have the fancy type of structures that radiate heat. Interesting theory. Would not be surprised at all if many in Jackson have high end features like this. I'm not giving them a hard time. Fact is I'd love to have that in my home.

