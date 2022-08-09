Public Update: Dog Incident Reported at LaPrele Park

There was a dog incident in LaPrele Park last Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 5:38 p.m.

According to the Laramie Police Department, the incident occurred near LaPrele Park's restrooms, involving a 73-year-old man and his Golden Retriever dog, as well as a white male with a Poodle and another small unknown dog which were both off-leash. The white male was described as 30-35 years of age, 5’9” to 6’ tall, thin build and short brown hair.

The incident report did not specify whether or not the incident was regarding a dog fight or a dog bite, but Laramie Live will be updating the story as needed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Dispatch at 307-721-2526, reference case number 22-13144.

For more information or updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064778796875