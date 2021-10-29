Rain, Snow Expected For Halloween In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting a cool, wet, and possibly snowy Halloween on Sunday night for southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A chilling change in the weather is moving in just in time for Halloween this year! A cold front will sweep down from the north during the day on Saturday, and bring dropping temperatures and chilly northerly winds behind it, although the exact timing of the front is still uncertain. Expect increasing cloud cover and temperatures in the 50s, except in Converse and Niobrara counties where temperatures may struggle to break out of the 40s. Sunday will be much colder, especially east of I-25. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies and light rain/snow showers developing. Snow coverage may increase overnight.