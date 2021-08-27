Randy Travis pulled an unreleased song called "Ain't No Use" from the vault to share with fans as part of a special anniversary celebration. It makes you wonder what else he's hiding.

How does a song so rich in country tradition remain locked up for 35 years? Credit Travis, who wrote the lyrics with John Lindley, and producer Kyle Lehning, who gives the singer's rich vocals plenty of room, but matches him with an equally dynamic mix of steel, fiddle, guitar and four-on-the-floor drums. Lyrically, "Ain't No Use" is an unrequited love song.

"It ain't no use / To talk about it / Looks like I'll just learn / To get along without it girl / You turn your head and I have to shout it / Ain't no use to talk to you about love," Travis sings at the chorus of "Ain't No Use."

Find this new song on the 35th anniversary edition of Travis' Storms of Life album, available on Sept. 24. It's one of three from the vault to join the original 10 from a transformative album that includes songs like "On the Other Hand," Diggin' Up Bones" and "The Storms of Life." Famously, "On the Other Hand" was released as the debut single, but when it didn't catch on, the record label Warner Bros. moved on to "1982." Then they came back to "On the Other Hand," making it a No. 1 hit.

All of the original songs have been remastered. The two remaining songs from the vault are "Carryin' Fire" and "The Wall."