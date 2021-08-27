What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

Don't let go of the rope! Summer is slipping away! I mean, we still have this week and next, which next weekend is the "official end of Summer" but in reality, we have more time than that. But, with the kids back in school and vacations seemingly ending, you can put a fork in Summer 2021. This weekend is a great weekend to get out and enjoy the end of Summer. There are tons of events and concerts going on that you'll want to grasp onto.

Fridays On The Plaza

We have the FINAL Fridays On The Plaza tonight. You have to check out this show. There are two awesome bands in The Palms and The Foxies, tons of food trucks and the beer tent. Remember, the beer tent supports the Depot Museum, so it's for a purpose!



Cheyenne Farmers Market

Tomorrow is a great time to wonder around Frontier Park to find local produce and goods from Laramie County. The market is set to run from 7am to 1pm.



Edge Fest

This is a big one! A FREE concert on Cheyenne's West Edge! LP is going to put on a great show. You have to check it out! This is going to be a huge show.



Cheyenne Cruise Night

The merry band of cruisers will be out and about again this weekend. This weekend they're be raising money for CASA, which is an awesome organization and could use a boost this time of the year.



So much fun going on this weekend, get out and enjoy it!