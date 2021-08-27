Cheyenne Police Seeking Information On Missing 14-Year-Old
The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old runaway.
That's according to the following post on the CPD Facebook page:
The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old runaway, Regina Knipper.
Last seen on August 20. She is 5'1", 120 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have information about her whereabouts please contact our dispatch center at (307) 637-6525.
