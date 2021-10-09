Even a legend like Reba McEntire is thrilled to get a chance to sing with Dolly Parton. She says their just-released collaboration, on McEntire's early-'90s hit "Does He Love You," is a "dream come true."

"We were just thrilled to pieces" when Parton agreed to sing with her, McEntire says. Parton was McEntire's first choice for the performance — part of her new Revived Remixed Revisited triple-disc collection — and she made sure to ask the music icon through official channels.

"I never wanna put anybody on the spot like that," McEntire tells Taste of Country Nights hosts Evan and Amber when asked if she called or texted Parton to propose the duet; instead, she had her management team call Parton's. Parton, though, was all in — the pair even filmed a music video for the collaboration:

Originally released as a duet between McEntire and Linda Davis in 1993, "Does He Love You" finds its two women protagonists in a love triangle, each wondering, "Does he love you like he loves me? / Does he think of you when he's holding me? / Does he whisper all his fantasies? / Does he love you like he's been lovin' me?" Written by Sandy Knox and Billy Stritch, the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard country chart, and won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration and a CMA for Vocal Event of the Year.

In this new version, Parton takes Davis' place, adding a breathy and sweet, but still worried, note to her lines. When she and McEntire sing in harmony, it's a chance to hear two of the genre's most powerful women together.

Though they're friendly — years ago, Parton appeared on McEntire's hit sitcom Reba, and the two co-hosted the 2019 CMA Awards together with Carrie Underwood — this new version of "Does He Love You" is McEntire and Parton's first recorded collaboration. Parton was so thrilled about it, in fact, that she spilled the news to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in late July, about two weeks before McEntire announced it.

"We really sounded good together," Parton said at the time. "I think the fans are gonna like it."

Revived Remixed Revisited finds McEntire looking back through her lengthy repertoire, re-recording and remixing her hits and fan favorites into a 30-song collection. It arrived in full on Friday (Oct. 8).