LOOK: Cheyenne Sees Partial Rare Double Rainbow to Start Weekend

It's not everyday you get to see double rainbows. Or perhaps it's just rare to be in the right place in the right time to capture one. If you were in Cheyenne on Friday evening, there's a good chance you saw one toward the northeast side of the city.

Double rainbows typically form when sunlight refracts twice within a raindrop as the violet light is produced from higher raindrops while the red light is produced from lower raindrops. The brighter of the two rainbows is the primary rainbow, and the fainter one is the secondary rainbow.

Now that I'm done doing my best to explain the learned science behind it (I'm not a scientist), I found myself with a spectacular view of a partial double rainbow as I was on an evening run right by South High School. At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Friday (October 8th), this majestic sight appeared...

Partial Double Rainbow Over Northeast Cheyenne

As I mentioned, it definitely helps to be in the right place at the right time. It also helped that it started getting dark so that it seemed that much more majestic. It's only a partial double rainbow, but that almost made it that more rare as if it was a sneak preview.

Rainbows are known to be signs of good luck, so perhaps it's a good sign going into this weekend given that the forecast has some potential ugly weather in store for us next week. However you look at it, it was a pretty awesome moment on a Friday evening so do what you can to enjoy the little things. Have a great weekend, Cheyenne!

Most Beautiful Wyoming Place on Earth?

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming

Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy There are certain words or phrases that when you hear them it makes your skin crawl. We headed to social media and asked you to share what words or phrases drive you crazy when you hear them. Here's a collection of the top 12 from what you shared with us.

- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy