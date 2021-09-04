Reba McEntire is coming to Lifetime in a new Christmas movie this holiday season, and she shared a first look with her fans in a post to social media.

The country superstar and actor turned to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 3) to share a new Lifetime commercial that first aired on Friday, advertising the network's upcoming It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate of holiday films. The clip gives fans a brief look at several scenes from McEntire's upcoming film Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

According to a press release, Christmas in Tune will tell the story of a marketing executive, Belle, who's afraid she's about to get fired. She tries to save her job by reuniting a singing duo who haven't spoken in years for an upcoming charity concert performance. The members of the duo are her parents, and the ensuing drama provides some insight into her own life.

The clip below shows McEntire and Schneider on a concert stage together, taking a stroll through the snow and sharing a kiss, and it's interspersed with clips of several other movies that are slated to air on Lifetime beginning on Oct. 22, including a Brady Bunch holiday reunion and a new project from actor and country singer Jana Kramer:

McEntire's been keeping busy with multiple television projects over the last several years, including roles on Young Sheldon and Barb & Star. She announced a new two-film deal with Lifetime in March of 2021, including a Christmas film and another, non-holiday film that's still pending. She also is set to star in an updated version of Fried Green Tomatoes for NBC, though the network has yet to reveal a timeline for that project.