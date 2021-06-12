Reba McEntire is heading to New York City for the 4th of July.

The country legend revealed via Instagram on Thursday (June 10) that she will be performing as part of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, airing at 8PM ET on NBC. She joins a vast lineup that includes Coldplay, OneRepublic and Black Pumas. "I’ve got my 4th of July plans covered!" McEntire writes in the post.

After adapting its annual large-scale event in 2020 to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, with each New York City borough having its own fireworks display that residents could watch from the comfort of their homes, the retail giant states that the 2021 event will boast the biggest spectacle yet, with plans to set off 65,000 shells alongside other pyrotechnics.

This year's Fireworks Spectacular centers around the theme of "The Hero Within," honoring those who worked on the frontlines of the pandemic. Macy's has released a short documentary of the same name that features the original song "Hero's Suite," which plays in the original score as the fireworks go off.

“Our 25-minute spectacle will salute the hero within, highlighting American bravery and optimism," Executive Producer Will Coss states (quote via CBSN New York).

Maren Morris, Lady A, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley are among the other country stars who have performed at the famed Macy's 4th of July event in the past.

On the music front, McEntire recently lent her voice to the Diane Warren-penned song "Somehow You Do," which appears on the soundtrack for the 2021 film Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

