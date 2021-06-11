NEED TO KNOW: Cheyenne’s ‘Fridays on the Plaza’

Fridays on the Plaza is a summer tradition in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Spending the start of the weekend listening to free live music at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza on a beautiful Friday night has become part of the community.

Fridays on the Plaza is described as "Wyoming’s summer music festival." It's organized by the City of Cheyenne and supported by community sponsors. The centerpiece of the event is live music from national, regional, and local bands.

Get our free mobile app

How Much Does Fridays on the Plaza Cost?

Fridays on the Plaza features live music that is free to enjoy. There is no entry fee and you don't need a ticket. Just come to the Depot Plaza in downtown Cheyenne.

Is There Food and Drink?

Each Friday evening there are several food vendors selling dinner at the Depot Plaza, along with a beer tent. The Plaza is also with walking distance of several of Cheyenne's best downtown bars and restaurants.

What Time Does Fridays on the Plaza Start?

Fridays on the Plaza usually runs from June through the end of August. The free music starts at 5:30 PM each Friday, with the headlining band taking the stage at 7:00 PM.

Who is performing at Fridays on the Plaza?

See the entire summer's lineup HERE.

Where Can I Park for Fridays on the Plaza?

After 5:00 PM there is no time limit for street parking in Downtown Cheyenne. There are also municipal parking garages.

Can My Dog Come To Fridays on the Plaza?

Fridays on the Plaza organizers ask that you leave your dog, and all pets, at home. The loud music, crowds of people, and potential danger from nearby busy roads make for an unpleasant experience for our furry friends.

How Safe is Fridays on the Plaza?

The Cheyenne Police Department will be on-site during the event. Organizers ask that if you are not feeling well that you stay home. They also ask that attendees be courteous, practice social distancing and wash hands often.

Where is Fridays on the Plaza held?

Fridays on the Plaza are held at the Historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza at the intersection of Central Avenue (S. Greeley Highway) and Lincolnway (16th Street).

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming