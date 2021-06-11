Cowgirl tennis finishes season in ITA Regional rankings

LARAMIE -- The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its final regional rankings from the 2021 season earlier this week. The Wyoming Cowgirls finished the season ranked sixth in the final Mountain Region Poll and had three individuals receive rankings in the top 20.

Wyoming, who finished the season winning seven consecutive matches and finished the season 13-6 overall, was tied for the highest-rated Mountain West Team in the regional rankings, along with San Jose State, who also came in at No. 6 in the Northwest Region.

The Cowgirls also had a trio of student-athletes who finished the season with regional rankings.

Two-time All-Mountain West selection Maria Oreshkina, comes in at No. 14 in the singles’ rankings while Sophie Zehender is 19th in the final poll. On the doubles side of the rankings, the tandem of Noesjka Brink and Oreshkina, come in ranked No. 7 in the poll.

