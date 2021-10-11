Just a few days after releasing her career-spanning new triple-disc box set — Revived Remixed Revisited — Reba McEntire has yet another piece of news to share: She's headed out on tour.

Beginning in late November 2021, McEntire will hit the road for her Reba: Live in Concert run, a newly-announced string of dates that kicks off with a two-night stop in Durant, Okla., and will conclude in March 2022. This is the revival of a tour that was previously postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

For her supporting performers, the country legend has recruited a phalanx of the genre's talented young women, dividing the opening slots on the tour stops between seven up-and-comers and singer-songwriters. They are Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Reyna Roberts, Hannah Dasher, Caitlyn Smith and Brittney Spencer.

That lineup is just the latest example of the powerhouse, all-female energy that McEntire's delivered in her current musical chapter. Her new music includes her first-ever duet with Dolly Parton, who sings with McEntire on an updated version of "Does He Love You."

Tickets for the dates on the tour will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 15) at 10AM, but fans who've signed up for McEntire's official email list will get access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (Oct. 12.) Furthermore, Citi cardholders will also be able to pick up their tickets early during a Citi presale, also beginning on Tuesday.

Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour Dates:

Nov. 26 -- Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort, The Grand Theater

Nov. 27 -- Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort, The Grand Theater

Jan. 13 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

Jan. 14 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

Jan. 15 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

Jan. 20 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

Jan. 21 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

Jan. 22 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

Jan. 27 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

Jan. 28 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

Jan. 29 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

Feb. 3 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

Feb. 4 -- Springfield, Mo. @ CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

Feb. 5 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

Feb. 17 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

Feb. 18 -- Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Event Center

Feb. 19 -- Bethlehem, Penn. @ Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

Feb. 24 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

Feb. 25 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

Feb. 26 -- Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

March 4 -- Mashantucket, Conn. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

March 5 -- Mashantucket, Conn. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

March 17 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

March 18 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

March 19 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts