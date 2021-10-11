The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the first major winter storm of the fall season will begin to work its way into southeast Wyoming starting late this evening.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Sunday night:

The season's first major winter storm looking likely for parts of southeast Wyoming and possibly the northern Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel impacts looking likely for Interstate 80 from just west of Cheyenne, to Rawlins Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel impacts looking likely for Interstate 25 as well from Bordeaux to Casper, with strongs winds and heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Wyoming through Wednesday. Warmer and drier weather for the end of the week as high pressure builds back into the area. Stay tuned to later updates on this developing winter storm system, as more areas could be added to winter headlines. Stay tuned!

