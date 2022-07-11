Reba McEntire has announced a new round of arena tour dates for fall 2022. Called Reba: Live in Concert, the trek is a call-back to her Live in Concert arena tour that kicked off late last year, and just like on that run, she's keeping the lineup all-female. Terri Clark will join her 2022 tour on all 17 dates.

Announcing the new run to USA Today, McEntire explained the all-female bill by saying that "us gals gotta stick together," adding that she and Clark have toured together multiple times in the past.

"One tour we were with Brad Paisley," she jokes, "so we called it the Two Hats and a Redhead Tour."

McEntire's newly announced run kicks off on October 13 in Layetteville, La., and it'll extend through mid-November, wrapping with a show in Wichita, Kan. In between, the superstar will hit stops in Oklahoma City, Nashville, Memphis, Austin and many more big markets.

"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," the singer says. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"

The singer's tour news arrives amid a string of exciting announcements pertaining to her acting career. Not only is she joining the cast of ABC crime drama Big Sky this year, but McEntire has also signed on for a Lifetime movie called The Hammer, as part of a cast that also includes her old Reba co-star Melissa Peterson and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.

Tickets for McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert dates go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 15) at 10AM local time (buy tickets here). However, fans who sign up for the singer's email list will receive a code for a special presale that starts on Tuesday (July 12) at 10AM local time.

Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour Dates:

Oct. 13 -- Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

Oct. 14 -- Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 15 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Oct. 20 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Oct. 29 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ AmericanBank Center

Nov. 3 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 4 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 10 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Nov. 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 12 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Nov. 17 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

Nov. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 -- Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

