Reba McEntire is arguably one of the most important women in country music ever. She started releasing music way back in 1977 and in 2019 — at 64 years old, no less — she's still going strong. Take a trip down memory lane as we look back at the life and career of our favorite redhead.

Reba Nell McEntire was born on March 28, 1955 in Oklahoma. Growing up, she was always interested in music, singing at school and rodeos (like a good Okie) along the way. It didn't take long for her to catch the eye of Red Steagall during her time onstage, and soon she was off to pursue her dreams in Music City.

McEntire has always favored traditional country sounds since the beginning of her career in '77. She's released more than 40 albums, including greatest hits compilations and Christmas stylings. If George Strait is the King of Country, McEntire just may be our Queen.

