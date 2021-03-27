Sean Douglas, the genre-hopping songwriter behind hits including Thomas Rhett's smash "Die a Happy Man," has purchased a historic compound in California, and pictures show a beautiful residence that's an impressive mix of history and luxury.

Built in 1925, the songwriter's new 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2,939-square-feet home was designed by renowned architect Carleton Winslow, according to Dirt.com. Located in Montecito, Calif., the Spanish-Colonial style home is a U-shaped villa built around a courtyard, with plenty of iron gates and accents to add to the European flair of the property.

A long gravel driveway leads over a bridge to a circular brick motor court and brick paths to the front door, while there's also a detached two-car garage.

Stepping through an arched front doorway, the main living room's cathedral ceiling features exposed beams, while an arched fireplace gives the room a less formal, somewhat whimsical feel. Skylights let in plenty of extra natural light, and an oversized, open-concept kitchen has been fully updated with topline appliances and has room for a table and island.

The family room is located in another wing of the house and steps out onto an open-air patio through French doors. The master suite of the compound has been fully renovated with hardwood floors and recessed lights, while the attached bathroom has a separate soaking tub and stone countertops.

There's also a separate study, while the exterior amenities of the property include a stone courtyard and a brick patio with outdoor dining. Rock-lined gravel paths lead through the gardens to a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house on the grounds.

Douglas co-wrote "Die Happy Man" with Thomas Rhett and Joe Spargur. The song won ACM Awards for Single Record of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as a CMA Award for Single of the Year.

Douglas has also written songs for Nick Jonas, Lizzo, the Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Sia and more, and he is the only child of actor Michael Keaton.

Thomas Rhett's sprawling rural retreat in Tennessee.

