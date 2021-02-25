Reba McEntire is returning to television to reprise her previous appearance on Young Sheldon. The country superstar posted to social media on Wednesday (Feb. 24) to reveal her upcoming guest appearance. which is set to air on Thursday (Feb. 25).

"June's back! Don’t miss her return to Young Sheldon tomorrow night at 8/7c on CBS!" McEntire writes, adding the hashtag #YoungSheldon.

She posted a picture of herself reflected in a dressing room mirror to accompany the announcement, writing, 'June's Back!' in what appears to be lipstick on the mirror.

McEntire debuted in the role of June in February of 2020. Described as the "fun, fiery ex-wife of Coach Ballard," played by Craig T. Nelson. June struck up a friendship with Meemaw, who is now dating Ballard.

Annie Potts plays Meemaw on Young Sheldon, which follows the early life of Sheldon Cooper, the nerdy genius popularized on The Big Bang Theory. Iain Armitage plays young Sheldon, and Jim Parsons, who played the older Shelton in The Big Bang Theory, narrates the show, which he also executive produces.

According to IMDb.com, the new episode is titled "Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder's Monkey." A press release states that the episode follows Dale and June, who invite MeeMaw to attend their son’s wedding. Elsewhere in the episode, Sheldon and George Sr. have dinner with President Hagemeyer (played by Wendie Malick) and a major donor to the university, while Georgie gives Missy advice when Mary won’t let her go to a dance at school.

Outside of her previous Young Sheldon appearance, McEntire's acting experience includes 11 films, a starring role on Broadway on Annie Get Your Gun, a sitcom titled Malibu Country and, most notably, a six-season run as the star of the iconic sitcom Reba.