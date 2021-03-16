Ree Drummond Reveals That Husband Ladd Broke His Neck in Two Places

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond says that one of the two fractures in husband Ladd's neck was nearly catastrophic. She also shares that he drove himself to the hospital after last Wednesday's crash (March 10).

Previously, it was reported that Ladd Drummond was airlifted to the hospital, but in a post on the Pioneer Woman website, Ree says that he actually drove to the hospital, calling her on the way. The 52-year-old was stiff but walking, so he refused medical treatment at the scene, per his wife.

The couple's nephew, Caleb, was driving the other firetruck that was involved in a head-on collision, injuring both men.

"This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt," Ree says.

Caleb suffered broken ribs, a bad concussion and other injuries, but he is home recovering now. Ladd broke his neck in two places and was transferred to Tulsa, Okla., hospital, where he had surgery to stabilize one of the fractures. Doctors fixed him with rods and "other hardware."

"He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding," she says, referring to her daughter's upcoming nuptials, "but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding."

Ladd was released from the hospital on Sunday and is back home recovering. The accident happened when the two drivers were responding to a fire near the Drummond ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., where their TV show is filmed. Both Ladd and Caleb are volunteer firefighters. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that high winds on a gravel road led to decreased visibility, leading to the accident.

14 Singers You Forgot Did Reality TV: