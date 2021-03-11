‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Updates Fans After Husband, Nephew Are Involved in Head-On Crash

It could have been worse, Ree Drummond says. The Oklahoma-based writer and TV personality known as The Pioneer Woman took to social media to update fans after her husband and nephew were driving two cars involved in a head-on crash.

Twenty one-year-old Caleb Drummond is in critical condition in a Tulsa, Okla., hospital, while husband, Ladd’s, condition is less clear. Fox 23 News in Tulsa reports that Ladd initially refused treatment at the scene, but was later taken to the hospital via Life Flight helicopter.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reveals that Caleb was ejected and flew 70 feet.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family," Ree Drummond writes on Facebook. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot."

The crash happened on Wednesday (March 10) as the two men were driving firetrucks in response to a brushfire near the Drummond property in Pawhuska, Okla. OHP reports that high winds on a gravel road led to decreased visibility. Ladd (57) was driving northbound, while Caleb was driving southbound. The collision is being investigated.

Drummond started as a food and ranch lifestyle blogger with her Pioneer Woman website in 2006. She'd share recipes, photos of dishes she'd made, stories from the ranch and more. In 2011 she began to star in a Food Network series of the same name. There have been 15 seasons of the show, filmed primarily in Pawhuska.

14 Singers You Forgot Did Reality TV: