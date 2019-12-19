Report Ranks Wyoming As Second-Worst State For Impaired Driving

A new report claims Wyoming is the second most dangerous state in the country for impaired driving, recording almost 6 deaths per 100,000 people due to intoxicated drivers.

The report from Safewise ranks Wyoming only behind its northern neighbor, Montana in impaired driving deaths. The survey said Wyoming logs 5.89 deaths per 100,000 due to drunk drivers, while Montana has recorded 7.44 deaths. South Carolina was ranked third in the 2019 Safewise Survey, followed by Mississippi and New Mexico.

Wyoming's standing this year was an improvement over the 2018 Safewise impaired driving survey, which ranked the Cowboy State as the most dangerous state for impaired driving deaths.

You can read the full report here.