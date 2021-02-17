Rockies Given a 0.1 Percent Chance to Make 2021 MLB Playoffs

You read that right, the Colorado Rockies have been given a 0.1 percent chance to make the Major League Baseball playoffs in 2021. Is it too early to say, "There's always next year"?

The writing was pretty much on the wall for the Rockies as soon as they pulled the trigger on the Nolan Arenado trade to the St. Louis Cardinals. In exchange, the Rockies might as well have accepted store credit at Macy's, a gift card to Olive Garden, a bag of Cheetos, and a Bed, Bath & Beyond coupon with a percentage off their purchase to be named later. But the baseball analysis site has now listed their annual baseball playoff projections and for Rockies fans, it's not the prettiest of graphs.

There it is: 0.1 percent.

I think Mark Zuckerberg actually left Eduardo Saverin more of a percentage of Facebook when he removed him from being the CFO. If that sentence confuses you, go back and watch the end of 'The Social Network' when Andrew Garfield gets fired from Facebook by Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake. Spoiler alert! It's a great scene.

Anyway, back to the projections. In a division with the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the powerful lineup all the way through for the San Diego Padres, it would be tough for any team to compete in the National League West in 2021. It's not an enviable spot to be in. Just look at the projections for the Dodgers and Padres to make the postseason. Even if you wanted to, you can't really dispute that because they're just that good. It will likely make for an unfortunate glance at the top of the standing in the NL West for the entire season.

On the bright side of things, at least they were given a tenth of a percentage chance of making the playoffs. Look over in the American League East, the poor Baltimore Orioles have a 0.0 percent chance. So at least Rockies fans can take solace in the fact that you have bragging rights over Baltimore.

As for me, I'm from St. Louis, MO, so I'm a die hard Cardinals fan and I couldn't thank the Rockies and their front office for the perfect gift that all Cardinals fans and I are so appreciative for. Don't worry, we'll treat Nolan pretty well there as I'm sure you can imagine, but thanks again for that!

But what do these projections really mean right now? Nothing. That's why they play the games. Regardless of who your team is, enjoy the season as much as you can and good luck. Judging by those projections, Rockies fans are going to need lots of it.