Rooted in Cheyenne Teams Up with Freedom’s Edge for Arbor Day

Friday, April 30th is National Arbor Day which raises awareness for trees and their important role that they play in our environment. And 'Rooted in Cheyenne' has some festivities planned for the big day for the community.

Rooted in Cheyenne plays a big role in helping to establish a greener city. In fact, they helped Cheyenne to earn the honor of being the Greenest City in Wyoming for 2021. On Friday, they are going be celebrating National Arbor Day in style.

Rooted in Cheyenne has teamed up with Freedom's Edge Brewing Company for a celebration that will include several games and activities, including a 50/50 raffle, a tree seedling giveaway, an online tree raffle, and of course, a special beer to celebrate the day. A portion of the proceeds for each pint of the beer, known as 'Pain In My Aspen' Session IPA, sold will benefit Rooted in Cheyenne. So yes, you get to help plant trees by drinking beer. That's an amazing concept!

Get our free mobile app

There will also be a winner announced of the T-shirt contest held by Rooted in Cheyenne in association with Arts Cheyenne. The contest ended last week and will be available for sale to the public.

All the festivities for the event will kickoff on Friday at 5 p.m. and continue on through the evening hours. For more info on the festivities, you can stay updated by checking out Rooted in Cheyenne's Facebook page. You also may have noticed that the forecast happens to look amazing for the celebration tomorrow, sunny with a high in the mid 70s. That sounds like perfect tree planting and beer drinking weather. If you would have told me that I could be helping to plant trees by drinking beer, I would have told you that you're crazy, but here we are. Happy National Arbor Day, Cheyenne!