There's nothing like a ceremonial beer to get you excited for Arbor Day, am I right? That's what Rooted In Cheyenne and Freedom's Edge Brewing Company are up to. For the annual holiday dating back to 1872(In America), the two groups got together to brew up something special.

If you remember the event that was postponed to last fall, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, you'll remember that Rooted In Cheyenne teamed up with Accomplice Beer Company for an awesome Bergamont Orange Peel Beer. It was delicious and went fast!

As they team up with Freedom's Edge Brewing Company this year, I would assume the same for the quantities for their Pain In My Aspen IPA. IPAs are typically piney in taste, due to the strong hops, so this totally makes sense for the style, in honor of Arbor Day.

The event that Rooted In Cheyenne and Freedom's Edge have brewed up, looks to be a fun event. According to the Facebook Event, "Seeding Tree Giveaways, 50/50 Raffles and games." Having a special beer is enough for me to want to check out the event, but you throw in these other activities, and I am so there.

If you're looking to pick up a new tree, and enjoy a special beer, make sure you head over to Freedom's Edge Brewing Company to help support Rooted In Cheyenne on Arbor Day, which, if you don't have a calendar handy, is going to be Friday, April 30th. So, get your taste buds and work gloves ready.