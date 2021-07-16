Safety Is The First Rule When Riding ORV’s In Wyoming

Off Road Recreational Vehicle's are a great way to explore Wyoming, but being safe is something you need to take seriously.

An ORV is described by WyoParks.wyo.gov as

off-road motorcycles, ATVs and 4-wheel drive vehicles primarily used off-road

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission started keeping track of the number of deaths involving ATV's in 1982. A report was released a couple years ago that gave the total number of deaths in each state, Washington DC and Puerto Rico due to ATV's with 3, 4 or more wheels. The report spanned from 1982 to 2017 and Wyoming came in near the bottom of the list at #47 with 71 lives were lost. Texas was at the top of the list with 831 lives lost.

In Wyoming, thousands of ORV's are purchased every year and on a daily basis you can see them on trailers, in trucks or riding around trails & roads. Safety measures are put in place to keep the deaths, injuries and accidents down. Wyo Parks has a great list of safety tips, available on their website Wyoparks.wyo.gov, that would be a great idea to become familiar with and teach your kids the proper ways of ORV riding.

Wyoming has over 640 miles of trails available all over the state available for use by anyone. Of course you need to be familiar with the trail usage rules put in place to ensure safety for you and others using the trails. The Wyoming State ORV Program has worked along side other state and federal organizations to identify roads, trails and open areas that are suitable for riding your ORV.

If you're heading out on an ORV trip make sure you have a map, stay on the designated trails, be prepared for weather, make sure your equipment is in top working order, take water & snacks and wear a helmet & protective clothing. Have fun and be safe!