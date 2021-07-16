LOOK: Here’s Wyoming’s Least Expensive Home

Here in the Cowboy State, we have a ton of homes that are out of your mind expensive. From Ranches to Mansions, we've got all the high-priced homes you could ever want. The home we're about to tour is on the market for less than $20,000! $18,900 to be exact.

This home is located at 53 East Allen Dr. in Guernsey Wyoming. This is a 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home is made by Bellavista and is located in the Guernsey Mobile Home Park.

Taking a look at the features of this house and the price it goes for, it's not bad. There's a lot of home here for under $20k. The bedrooms look like they have plenty of space.

Let's be honest with ourselves, this isn't the mansion or ranch I mentioned earlier, but with the size and the price, you can add some elbow grease to make this shine. Or, at least be a pretty nice home for a family to live in. It's a lot better than renting.

Speaking of money, the park does charge $300 bucks a month, but the home itself is so cheap. The estimated monthly cost is $88! The taxes are looking at around $250. This is looking a lot more like that mansion, now, right? Especially with a little imagination.

Are you interested now? Or at least, want to know what's under the hood? Let's go and take a virtual tour.

Look: Least Expensive Home For Sale In Wyoming

