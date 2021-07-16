Central Wyoming Rodeo Bull Riding-Friday [VIDEO]

The bull riding at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo has produced some solid efforts. Some needless to say resulted in no scores and others resulted in an eventual trip to the pay window. The highlight of Thursday night's session was Stetson Wright from Utah who is the reigning world champion in bull riding and the two-time reigning world champion in the all-around. He knows exactly what he is doing and posted a 91.5 aboard a bull named Milburn Special. You don't see bull rides that every night and that vaulted Wright to the top of the standings with two performances to go.

Take a look at his ride and some of the others from Thursday night at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app