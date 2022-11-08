Sam Hunt has typically been a guy who stays in shape, but his new role as a father might change that. For many men, the "dad bod" becomes the new norm after they enter parenthood and priorities shift. Ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, Hunt admits he wouldn't be surprised if it happens to him, too.

"Most likely. Most likely," he tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul when asked if he'll develop the "dad bod." "I think nature takes care of that for most dads eventually, so we'll see."

As far as other parenting stereotypes go, Hunt doesn't see himself driving a "dad car" any time soon. His wife, Hannah, may have other ideas, though.

"I don't think so," he says hopefully when imagining a car change. "Although, Hannah said she wanted a station wagon the other day, so we may have a station wagon coming to the house pretty soon. I'm sure I'll be driving it at some point, too."

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Lucy, in late May. Hunt admits his new role as a father has changed things for him. In the midst of all of the joy he's felt, there is something that weighs heavy on him.

"Being away once you have a child in the world — and I'm a traveler and I like to move. I like to be on the move — now that I have a child and she's at home growing like a weed, I want to be there, I don't want to miss anything," he says.

"So when your work requires you to be out on the road, that is quite the challenge when you know you've got a little girl and baby at the house," Hunt adds.

"The rewarding part is coming home to that little smile and being able to spend your days ... fortunately I don't have a 9 to 5 that I have to get up for on Monday morning, so I get to just sit there and hang out with little girl and mama all day long, 'til I gotta get back on the bus."

Hunt hasn't shared many photos of his baby girl on social media, though we did a glimpse of her over the summer. Some eagle-eyed fans were able to spot Lucy in a video recap of Hunt's Fourth of July celebrations with his family.

Baby Hunt can be see at the 38-second mark: