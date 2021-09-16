Watch a Bear Open a Montana Ranch Gate and Come Right On In

We pride ourselves on western hospitality. That apparently includes bears as one just came in a Montana ranch gate and helped himself to the benefits.

Based on the time stamp on the video, this happened just a few days ago near Alberton, Montana. A security camera video shows this big apex predator at the ranch gate which is no match for his opening abilities. Here's what the family who owns the ranch said happened next:

After the bear opened the gate he came on our deck and stared at us through the glass door.

Stared at them through their glass door? Yikes. Watch this big guy in action.

Imagine sitting in your home and night and suddenly you see this visitor assessing you on the other side of the glass.

ViralHog via YouTube

I think I'll take a hard pass on opening the glass door and letting him in for a snack. However, it's another example of never underestimating a bear's desire and ability to see out food from wherever it wants. Ranch gates are just a small speed bump for those mammoth paws to get around.

