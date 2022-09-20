Of all the ranches in Wyoming, there are few to rival this one. It's the truly spectacular Diamond G Ranch in Dubois, Wyoming and epic doesn't even begin to describe it.

I've seen ranches featured on the TV series "Yellowstone" that aren't at the same level as this place. Someone should tell Kevin Costner about the Diamond G Ranch in Dubois, Wyoming. Hall & Hall shared video and pics of what this property is all about.

See the pictures of the ranch, land and all the wildlife that roam there, too.

See the Breathtaking $71 Million Dollar Diamond G Ranch in Dubois

This kind of Wyoming land doesn't come for free. The current asking price as of this writing is $71 million dollars. Wonder if they'd accept a briefcase full of IOU's? Kinda doubt it and I don't blame them.

Most of us (OK, probably all of us) will never realize owning or even being on a ranch like this. Fortunately, there's no cost to look at the pictures and dream. You can check out the realtor's listing for official info, more pics and details.