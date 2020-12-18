See the $21 Million Aspen Grove Ranch in Kremmling, Colorado

An amazing home in Kremmling has 24,000 square feet of living space and it can be yours for just $21 million. The home is known as the Aspen Grove Ranch sits on 350 acres in the Grand River Ranch area.

The home has 10 bedrooms, 12 full and 5 partial bathrooms, a barn, a carriage house, a billiards room, a guest house, a bowling alley, and much more. Check out the photos of the Aspen Grove Ranch.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty