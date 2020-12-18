Holiday Changes for Trash and Recycling

With the upcoming Christmas holiday, there will be several changes regarding trash and recycling collection and landfill hours

The landfill will have limited hours of 9:30 am–2:30 pm on December 24 and will be closed on December 25. It will reopen on December 26th at 8:00 am.

Trash and recycling collections will occur as normal on December 24. Trash and recycling collections that usually occur on Friday will be collected on Thursday, December 24.

For additional information contact the Solid Waste Division at 307-721-5279, visit www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or download the “Laramie Waste & Recycling” app.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app