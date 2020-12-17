BREAKING: Laramie Football Coach Clint Reed Resigns

Laramie High School Athletic Director Ron Wagner has announced that Plainsmen football coach Clint Reed has stepped down after four seasons on Wednesday.

Laramie went just 10-29 in Reed's four seasons at the helm. They qualified for the Class 4A playoffs in three of his four years. Reed coached 16 players to all-state honors during his tenure. The Plainsmen finished 2-8 in 2020 and lost to 4A champion Cheyenne East in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Wagner said in a released statement from Laramie High School and Albany County School District No. 1,

"Coach Reed spent the last four years working towards community support as well as the development of a winning program for the community of Laramie. Coach Reed felt that it was in the best interest of the program for another coach to continue the development of the football program and the student-athletes at LHS."

Wagner added, "The LHS community wishes nothing but the best for Coach Reed and sincerely thank him for the blood, sweat, and tears that he and his staff poured into the football program."

KOWB Radio obtained the resignation letter from Coach Reed sent to the administration at the high school on Wednesday.

Reed said, "I was blessed to serve in this position, hoping to make a difference in the student-athletes' lives. While I will continue to pursue this goal, I believe it is best to allow someone else to lead the Football Program."

Reed added, "I will continue to support all our programs, including football, and hope to find other opportunities to work with student-athletes."

KOWB has reached out to Coach Reed for further comment.

The Plainsmen football program has had just one winning season since 1998, and that was in 2000 when Laramie lost in the 4A state championship game. LHS had a 4-5 record in 2005 and also finished 4-6 in 2016 and 2018. Those three seasons have been the closest to a .500 record.

