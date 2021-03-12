‘Selection Monday’ celebration set in Laramie

LARAMIE -- Fans are invited to come celebrate the Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball team's bid to the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship on Monday, March 15 when a Selection Show Pep Rally will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m., M.T. in the Arena-Auditorium.

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department will be hosting the pep rally as the NCAA Women's Bracket is announced for this year's NCAA Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Admission to the event is free to the public. Face masks and social distancing will be in place during the pep rally, and there will be limited seating. Doors to the Arena-Auditorium will open at 4:00 p.m. on the east side of the Arena near the Kenny Sailors statue.

Come honor the Cowgirls as they find out who they will be playing in the First Round of this year's tournament, which will begin on Sunday and Monday, March 21 and 22 in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas.

The Cowgirls earned an automatic bid to this year's NCAA Tournament by capturing last week's Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship.

Schedule of events for the Monday, March 15 Selection Show Pep Rally will be:

•4:00 p.m. East Doors to the Arena-Auditorium and Parking Information

-The east entrance to the Arena-Auditorium will open to fans. (The entrance near the Kenny Sailors' statue.)

-Starting at 4:00 p.m., fans may park in the AA lot or the IPF lot on the east side of the Arena-Auditorium.

-Fans may park in the Ford Stadium lot on the east side of War Memorial Stadium prior to 4:00 p.m.

•4:00-4:30 p.m. Concourse level will feature opportunities for fans to

-Collect a Mountain West Championship Commemorative poster

-Take photos with the Mountain West Championship Trophy

-Purchase Cowgirl Championship gear at the Brown and Gold Outlet

-Concession stands will be open for fans to purchase food and drinks

•4:30-5:00 p.m. Fans will be asked to be seated in the Arena-Auditorium and to social distance

-The Cowgirl Basketball team will be introduced and honored on the floor

-Cowgirl Seniors honored on the floor one last time

•5:00 p.m. NCAA Selection Show will begin and be televised on the Arena-Auditorium video boards

For more information on Cowgirl Basketball's appearance in this year's NCAA Championship go to:

•GoWyo.com

•Follow the Cowgirls on

-Twitter: @wyo_wbb

-Facebook: wyowbb

-Instagram: wyomingwbb