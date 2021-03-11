New music from Shania Twain? It may be on the way, if you go by a clip she shared on Tuesday (March 9) on her newly-created TikTok page.

The video snippet shows Twain in the studio, listening to music from inside the control booth and dancing along with what appears to be a glass of wine perched on the ledge in front of her.

"In new music mode," she captions her post, along with the hashtags "#wearehere," "#letsgogirls" and "#whenwomenwin."

Twain's foray into the TikTok world kicked off with a bang this month when she shared a high-energy clip of herself dancing along to her 1999 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" against the backdrop of a scenic beach. Twain followed that up with a TikTok post paying tribute to the women of country music who inspire her, including Mickey Guyton, Dolly Parton, the Chicks, Taylor Swift and many more.

Twain has previously hinted that she's hard at work on new music. In January, she tweeted the same sentiment that she recently shared on TikTok — "In new music mode" — and when Canadian journalist Tom Harrington responded to ask if that meant she was "writing, playing, singing [or] listening," she responded, "All of the above."

In October of 2020, Twain alluded to writing a "mountain of songs" during the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual appearance on ABC's Live With Kelly and Ryan. "You know, COVID has lasted so much longer than any of us expected, so I have enough music for three albums now," she revealed at the time.

In addition to the material she's working on now, Twain has kept busy with collaborations lately, including appearing on a duet version of Kelsea Ballerini's chart-topping single "Hole in the Bottle."