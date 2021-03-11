Cheyenne Airport Won’t Be Lifting Mask Mandate Next Week

Those planning to fly in and out of Cheyenne will still have to mask up when Wyoming lifts its statewide face covering order next week.

Director of Aviation Tim Barth says the airport has to follow President Joe Biden's executive order requiring travelers to wear face masks when they are in airports until May 11, unless Biden revokes the federal directive.

"For customers still planning to use the airport, there is still a mask mandate in effect until May 11," Barth wrote in an email to the media Thursday. "Also, the airport will not be able to use the community room to host meetings until May 11."

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday that Wyoming would be dropping its mask mandate and allowing bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16.