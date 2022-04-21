The Shepard Symposium returns to the University of Wyoming campus for its 2022 iteration. This year's theme looks to break down systems at their "roots" and rebuild to create that integrate equitable solutions into society.

The conference began in 1997 as the "The Symposium for the Eradication of Social Inequality." It was renamed after Matthew Shepard in 2002. For over two decades, the symposium has worked to eliminate social injustice through discussions, educational lectures, and events on topics covering race, class, disabilities, gender, and orientation.

Keynote Speaker Kate Kelly

This year's offerings include several lectures by Keynote Kate Kelly, a human rights attorney, founder of the group Ordain Women, and published author. Kelly has recently worked in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Equal Rights Amendment. Her lectures will cover equal rights, Queer history, and gender inclusion.

Shepard Symposium Highlights

Other Symposium events of note include:

BLACK SKY - A RELATIVE THEATRICS PRODUCTION

Black Sky is an alternate-reality play in a world where the government utilizes teenagers to solve global disasters. The play follows five girls on a mission while exploring the question: "how do we grow up in a world that is falling apart?" Get your tickets here.

When: April 20, 21, 22, 23 at 7:30 pm

Where: The Gryphon Theatre

Cost: $14-$16

GREEN DOT TRAINING

The Green Dot movement works to prevent sexual violence by training witnesses to stop the violence in action. The campaign also empowers victims with skills to stop violence and a support network to help them overcome past experiences.

Photo by Phylicia Peterson, Townsquare Cheyenne Photo by Phylicia Peterson, Townsquare Cheyenne loading...

When: April 22 at 10:00 am

Where: The Family Room, UW Campus

Cost: Free

LARAMIE COMMUNITY CLIMATE SUMMIT

The Laramie Community Climate Summit will speak on actions the Laramie community can take to participate in a greener future.

When: April 22 at 12:00-4 pm

Where: The Family Room, UW Campus

Cost: Free

QUEER COMMUNITY COALITION SPRING DANCE: ENCHANTED FOREST

The Queer Community Coalition Spring Dance aims to provide a fun, safe space for guests to attend with their partners in their genders. The prom's theme is "Enchanted Forest" and includes dinner and locally made Sugar Mouse cupcakes.

When: April 22 at 8:30-11:30 pm

Where: The Union Ballroom, UW Campus

Cost: Free

​UNITED MULTICULTURAL COUNCIL DRAG SHOW

The United Multicultural Council Drag Show promises a night of entertainment and fashion for all. The show celebrates the end of the Mathew Shepard Symposium and includes performances by Khrys'taaal, Maverick Smith, Menaje E'Toi, Faraiyah StaxXx Bloomee, and Sage Chanell.

When: April 23 at 7:30 pm

Where: The Union Ballroom, UW Campus

Cost: Free (Tips encouraged)

For more information on the Matthew Shepard Symposium, click here.