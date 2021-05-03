Social Media Sharing Our Contact Info Has Gone Way Too Far

Has integrity gone out the window entirely?

Sign up for social media, they said. You can connect with your friends, they said. It will be fun, they said. I gotta tell you, it's getting more and more difficult to be on these platforms. It's always a risk to sign up for one of these things and share your life with the world. There are always going to be people that want to use what you're posting to get you. However, doesn't it seem like the platforms themselves are doing that more and more?

Whatever happened to just letting people connect with one another without trying to sell them something 24/7?

I mean, I get it. Social media is a wonderful tool to reach customers and businesses rely on it. However, what I don't like is when Facebook decides that they can send or sell my email address to an advertiser of theirs.

Let me explain.

I was doing some research on supplements recently. I do CrossFit and I want to make sure I'm recovering well each day so I can get back into the gym and hit it hard the next day. Well, I had clicked a link and browsed a website of a particular supplement provider. I'd prefer not to share their name since this may not have been their fault in the first place.

All I did was scroll down their home page to browse their products. Since I didn't see what I was looking for, I closed the browser. I was probably on their page for about three minutes. Less than 10 minutes after closing the browser, I get an email from them and I'm suddenly "subscribed" to future emails from them.

I couldn't believe my eyes!

Keep in mind, I did not share a lick of information with them, nor did I ask to be a part of an email list. And yet, here they were sending me an email like I was a regular customer. I was absolutely blown away.

When I told my friends, they said it had to be because I was logged into Facebook or my Google account when I opened their website. This makes sense as many websites "log you in" or log your info when you access their page. Had I wanted to register, they would have probably asked me if I wanted to use one of those accounts to do it and then auto-filled my info.

However, I didn't ask for any of that. And to be frank, it makes me upset. I now have a sour taste in my mouth with this company. How can I trust them with my credit card info, if I ever decide to buy from them? If they took my info from another site, who is to say they won't do that for another company at the right price?

Now, I know what you're thinking, everyone does it. Or it happens all the time. I'm sure it does, but that doesn't make me feel better. It still feels slimy and dishonest. Don't you think? Has this ever happened to you? Does it bother you?