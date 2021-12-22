‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Isn’t The Start of a New Trilogy

The Matrix Resurrections director Lana Wachowski has shot down rumors that the fourth installment in the popular sci-fi franchise will lead to another trilogy of films.

At the San Francisco premiere for the movie, AP Entertainment asked Wachowski if The Matrix Resurrections opened the door for a new series of adventures. Wachowski responded by making a joke about deflecting to her producers. “My producers are over there,” she laughed. Then, she simply followed up with, “No.”

In fact, The Matrix Resurrections was never supposed to come to fruition in the first place, according to Wachowski. “I didn’t ever want to make another Matrix movie. I told everyone for 18 years I didn’t want to make another Matrix movie. Lilly told everyone she didn’t want to make another Matrix movie,” she said.

However, an external event in Wachowski’s life made her reconsider the possibility. “Then I had a tragedy in my life, my parents passed away, and I needed something to help me with the grief. Inventing a story where two people come back to life was healing and comforting and I was non-judgmental, I just wrote it, and I didn’t know what I was gonna do with it, and then I read part of the story [to a colleague] and she said, ‘Oh, my God, you have to tell this story.’”

While The Matrix Resurrections will probably be the last Matrix movie Wachowski — or her sister, Lilly — directs, who knows what lies in store for the future of the franchise. Perhaps the Wachowskis will hand over the reins to another filmmaker, or maybe Lana Wachowski will simply change her mind like she did before. After all, Keanu Reeves has already stated that he’d be honored to come back for another Matrix movie.

The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

