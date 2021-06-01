Sow Euthanized After Colorado Man Was Injured During Bear Attack

A sow with two cubs in tow was euthanized over the weekend after a man was injured following a bear attack at his home near Steamboat Springs.

As per an official news release via Colorado Parks and Wildlife, CPW officials responded late Sunday night (May 31) to a report of a man attacked by a bear at his home near Steamboat Springs in unincorporated Routt County.

"At approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, the homeowner noted the door to his garage, where he stored birdseed and other attractants, was open. He went to close the door and upon reaching the garage, the homeowner encountered a sow and two cubs", the news release said.

As the man slowly attempted to back away from his garage, the sow attacked.

The male homeowner reportedly sustained several injuries including severe lacerations to his head and legs that required surgery. However, the victim is in stable condition and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

CPW wildlife officers and park rangers responded to the home and conducted a search for the bear and cubs. The CPW team soon found the sow near the home and was euthanized; its remains were sent to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab for necropsy.

Crews are still searching for the two cubs but once found, officers will work to trap them and move them to a rehabilitation facility.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Kyle Bond, CPW district wildlife manager. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”

CPW says this is the first bear attack in the Steamboat Springs area this year.