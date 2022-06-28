Speeding Driver Killed After Tire Blowout in Wyoming
A 56-year-old California man is dead after rolling his car in south-central Wyoming's Carbon County.
The crash happened around 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, near milepost 53 on Wyoming 220, about four miles west of the Carbon-Natrona County line.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Kevin Beavers was driving at a high rate of speed, passing several vehicles, when one of the tires on his Camaro blew, causing the car to go off the highway, vault into the air, and roll several times.
Get our free mobile app
Beavers was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries.
Speed and equipment failure/issue are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.