Speeding Driver Killed After Tire Blowout in Wyoming

A 56-year-old California man is dead after rolling his car in south-central Wyoming's Carbon County.

The crash happened around 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, near milepost 53 on Wyoming 220, about four miles west of the Carbon-Natrona County line.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Kevin Beavers was driving at a high rate of speed, passing several vehicles, when one of the tires on his Camaro blew, causing the car to go off the highway, vault into the air, and roll several times.

Beavers was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries.

Speed and equipment failure/issue are being investigated as possible contributing factors.