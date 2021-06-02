It looks like summer weather has arrived in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, at least for now.

That doesn't mean we still couldn't see snow sometime this month--this is, after all, Wyoming. But the forecast from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for the next few days sounds downright summer-like:

''Tired of recent rain and cold temperatures? If so, we have some good news for you. The rest of the work week for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, calls for dry conditions and warmer temperatures. Looking at 70s west and lower 80s east for Wednesday. By Friday, we're looking at temperatures in the mid to upper 80s west of the Laramie Range, with low 90s in the Panhandle. Next chance for precipitation may be Saturday, but the next 3 days are looking pretty dry. Enjoy!''