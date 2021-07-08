Take A Drive On America’s Highest Paved Road, Located In Colorado

The list of road trips on my list has grown exponentially since moving to Colorado almost a year ago and I think this is next on my to-do's...the Mount Evans Scenic Byway.

As of June it's been reopened after being closed for the past few years and after hearing about it I was pretty impressed. Then, I dug a little deeper and checked out a bunch of pictures, videos and even looked at its history.

According to Only in Colorado, the road is open but there are some new rules and regulations to think about before you hit the road.

Every morning, Maxx and I do a segment called "3 Things You Need To Know", so let's take THAT route for this particular subject.

3 Things You Need to Know About the Mount Evans Scenic Byway

1. What seems to be the "new norm"? You need to have a reservation to visit and drive on the road (which sounds so ridiculous to me), but I get it and I digress.

2. Your 2-hour timeslot must be made in advance and can include a Mount Evans + All Recreation Sites Vehicle Ticket, Summit Lake Park Vehicle Ticket, and/or a Mount Goliath and Summit Interpretive Area Vehicle Ticket.

3.You MUST arrive with 2 hours of your reserved time to be admitted.

With all of this being said, I still want to do this because it just seems like such a cool experience.

YouTube/ Dry Rock Studios

One of the things that just blows my mind about this drive is that it actually takes you through 5 different climate zones.

While you're cruising through those climate zones, you're going to be passing through some of the most incredible scenery this country (or any other country for that matter I would imagine) has to offer.

When you get to the top, you can get out and explore and get some self-created post cards with the pictures that you grab from being on top of the world at 14,130 feet above sea level.

If you'd like to check out more about this experience or simply reserve your slot, check it out HERE.

